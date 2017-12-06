FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe's top court says Coty can impose online sales ban
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 6, 2017 / 8:43 AM / a day ago

Europe's top court says Coty can impose online sales ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. cosmetics company Coty can block retailers from selling their products on online platforms, Europe’s top court said on Wednesday.

“A supplier of luxury goods can prohibit its authorised distributors from selling those goods on a third-party internet platform such as Amazon,” the Court of Justice of the EU said.

“Such a prohibition is appropriate and does not, in principle, go beyond what is necessary to preserve the luxury image of the goods.”

The case involved Coty’s German subsidiary and German retailer Parfumerie Akzente, which sells Coty’s goods on sites including Amazon against the company’s wishes.

Luxury owners have long waged a battle against what they say are free riders cashing in on their exclusivity and branding. Online platforms such as Amazon and eBay in turn say online sales curbs are anti-competitive and hurt small businesses.

The issue is significant in Europe, whose companies account for 70 percent of global luxury good sales. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.