LVMH expected to do "a bit better" in 2018 than this year
Consumer Products & Retail News
November 27, 2017

LVMH expected to do "a bit better" in 2018 than this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods company, will do "a bit better" in 2018 than this year, the group's managing director said on Monday.

In October the group - which owns fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior as well as Moet & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac - reported a higher-than-expected 12 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the third quarter of 2017.Revenues were 30.1 billion euros ($36 billion).

"I think that in 2018 (LVMH) will do a bit better than in 2017," said Antonio Belloni on the sidelines of the opening of the group's first vocational training programme in Italy, in Florence. He did not elaborate further,

Belloni said the group, which has invested 150 million euros in Italy this year, would "continue with this trend", adding it had just bought a former furnace just outside Florence, close to where the group already produces high-end accessories for its Fendi brand.

$1 = 0.8384 euros Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
