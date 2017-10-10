FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH shares climb to near record highs after Q3 sales rise
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 10 days ago

LVMH shares climb to near record highs after Q3 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares in LVMH climbed on Tuesday to approach record highs, after the world’s biggest luxury goods company reported higher-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter.

LVMH shares were up 2.4 percent at 237.55 euros in early session trading, near a record high of 239.65 euros reached in May.

The stock was also the top performer on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index, with the CAC slipping 0.2 percent, and its gains pushed up shares in other rival luxury goods companies, with Kering advancing by 1.1 percent.

“While this likely will be read positively across the sector, we think this performance sets LVMH ever more firmly as one of the best performers of the industry,” wrote JP Morgan analysts, keeping an “overweight” rating on LVMH shares.

Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs also kept “buy” ratings on LVMH shares. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.