Lyft says Alphabet leads latest $1 billion round of funding
#IPOs - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 2 days ago

Lyft says Alphabet leads latest $1 billion round of funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Uber rival Lyft said on Thursday Capital G, the growth investment fund of Google parent company Alphabet Inc, led a $1 billion round of financing, boosting the valuation of the ride-hailing service to $11 billion.

The company already received an investment from GM but it looks like Lyft is shifting more to Alphabet, which has its own autonomous car development platform Waymo.

Lyft also said that CapitalG partner David Lawee will be joining the company's board. (lft.to/2zB1NCw)

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
