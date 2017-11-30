FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2017 / 10:49 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Lyft cuts losses as revenue surges -the Information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft’s losses narrowed in the first half of the year as revenue more than tripled to $483 million, technology news website the Information reported on Thursday.

Lyft’s net loss fell 27 percent to $206 million for the first half of 2017, the website reported, citing the company’s financial statements.

Revenue in the first half of last year is estimated to be around $150 million, although accounting changes make a straight comparison difficult, according to the Information.

The company’s strong revenue gains come at a time when larger rival Uber struggles with a series of scandals and setbacks.

Lyft was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

