FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M7 Multi-Let REIT to raise up to 300 mln stg in London IPO
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 6:46 AM / in 10 days

M7 Multi-Let REIT to raise up to 300 mln stg in London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London, Oct 10 (Reuters) - M7 Multi-Let REIT Plc, a newly-established firm set up to invest in industrial and office property, said it aims to raise up to 300 million pounds ($394.95 million) from listing as a real estate investment trust (REIT) on the London stock market.

The company said it has agreed to buy 93 property assets across two UK portfolios for 119.8 million pounds, on condition that its listing is successful.

The REIT’s investment manager, M7 Real Estate, already manages over 995 industrial, office and retail properties worth approximately €4.6 billion ($5.42 billion), with its British portfolio currently valued at £1.1 billion.

M7 said the listing would only go ahead if it raises at least 147 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7596 pounds) ($1 = 0.8486 euros) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.