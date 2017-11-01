FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macau casinos post 22 pct growth in Oct gambling revenue yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
Special Report
reuters investigates -the body trade
Mystery in the woods - a woman’s head was found. Who is she?
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
BoE hikes interest rates for first time in a decade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 1, 2017 / 5:12 AM / in a day

Macau casinos post 22 pct growth in Oct gambling revenue yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the world’s biggest casino hub Macau jumped 22 percent in October, the 15th consecutive month of growth in the Chinese territory with robust demand gaining an additional boost from a national holiday week.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony located on China’s southern coast, is the only place in the country where casino gambling is legal.

Government data on Wednesday showed monthly gambling revenue was 26.6 billion patacas ($3.3 billion), higher than analysts’ expectations of growth between 13 percent and 18 percent, and the highest revenue figure since 2014. ($1 = 8.0230 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.