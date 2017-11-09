Third Point takes stake in mall-owner Macerich - Bloomberg

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has taken a stake in U.S. shopping mall owner Macerich Co, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund owns about 5 percent of the real estate investment trust (REIT) and is expected to push for change at the company, which could include a potential sale, the report said. (bloom.bg/2iIV3eq)

It was unclear whether there have been talks between the activist investor and Macerich’s management or board, the report said.

Macerich was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the REIT were up 8 percent in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Arun Koyyur)