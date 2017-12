Dec 6 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd on Wednesday named Thomas Price as head of its commodities research.

Price joins Macquarie from Morgan Stanley where he was head of global commodities research for the last three years, the company said.

Based in London, Price will report to Ric Deverell, Macquarie’s chief economist and head of macro research, and to Shai Hill, head of European research. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)