MOVES-Macquarie strengthens European research team

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd hired analysts Grant Sporre, Serafino Capoferri, Domenico Santoro and Robert Sage to strengthen its European research team.

Sporre was named head of European metals and mining research. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he held a similar role.

Santoro, who was previously a senior partner at research firm Autonomous, will head Macquarie’s European banks research team.

Sage, who rejoins Macquarie, will cover the large cap UK banking sector. He was recently a director covering UK banks at investment bank Natixis.

Capoferri, who most recently headed iron ore research at consultancy CRU, will join Macquarie’s commodities research team. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)