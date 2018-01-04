FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macy's holiday same-store sales rise 1 pct; to close stores, cut jobs
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 4, 2018 / 1:36 PM / a day ago

Macy's holiday same-store sales rise 1 pct; to close stores, cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Department store operator Macy’s Inc said its comparable-store sales during the months of November and December rose 1 percent, leading to a growth in overall comparable sales for the holiday quarter.

The company also said it would close 11 stores, cut jobs and further streamline non-store functions to save about $300 million in costs in 2018.

The company’s shares were down 2.5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

