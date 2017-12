COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling said on Friday that an employee, a Norwegian citizen, has died following an accident on a drilling rig at Aker BP’s Tambar oilfield off Norway on Thursday.

Another person was injured and is receiving medical treatment but his condition is not critical, said Maersk Drilling, which is owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk.

The field’s production has been shut, Aker BP said in a separate announcement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)