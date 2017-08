COPENHAGEN, June 27 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said Tuesday that its computer systems have failed across multiple regions, including Great Britain and Ireland.

"We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units. We are currently assessing the situation," Maersk said on Twitter.

The company was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)