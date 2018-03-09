FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Regulatory News - Americas
March 9, 2018 / 2:55 PM / in a day

Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Friday it is considering an expansion of the western leg of its refined products pipeline system in Texas:

* The pipeline’s current capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) could increase to 140,000 bpd following the expansion.

* The expansion would boost Magellan’s capability to haul fuel from Gulf Coast refineries to demand centers in Abilene, Midland/Odessa and El Paso, Texas, markets in New Mexico and Arizona, and international markets in Mexico.

* The expanded capacity could be operational by mid-2020, subject to customer interest and regulatory approval, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.