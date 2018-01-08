FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 300 barrels of gasoline
January 8, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 300 barrels of gasoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Monday an estimated 300 barrels of gasoline leaked from its pipeline system that hauls fuel from Rosemount, Minnesota to Minneapolis

* The leak occurred in Eagan, Minnesota and was caused by third-party excavation equipment, the company said.

* Magellan said emergency responders are on site and a few business operations in the immediate area have been evacuated.

* Several roads have been temporarily closed. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
