FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
India's Mahindra Logistics Ltd files for IPO
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 4, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 8 days ago

India's Mahindra Logistics Ltd files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a unit of automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, has filed for an initial public offering of shares.

The promoter, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, will be selling 9.7 million shares while Normandy Holdings Limited will sell 9.3 million shares as part of IPO, according to a filing with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. bit.ly/2ur6A5N

Mahindra Logistics provides services such as warehouse solutions and transport management.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book-running managers to the IPO.

India's IPO market has been on a roll with money raised through IPOs surging 116.3 percent to $2.6 billion in the first half of 2017, data released last month showed.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.