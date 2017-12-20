Malawi's central bank cuts key lending rate to 16 percent

LILONGWE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malawi’s central bank has cut the benchmark lending rate by 200 basis points to 16 percent as consumer price inflation slowed, the regulator said on Wednesday after a Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

“In arriving at this decision, the Committee took into account the recent disinflation, inflation outlook and the desire to consolidate the gains made in stabilizing the economy,” the Reserve Bank of Malawi said in a statement. (Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)