LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is closely watching test flights of the Airbus A330neo as it evaluates an order for around 30 long-haul jets, its CEO said on Friday.

“We need to work out longer-term which aircraft will replace the A330-300 we have. That’s a choice between 787-9s and he A330neos,” Peter Bellew said on the sidelines of the CAPA Global Summit in London.

The 787 is made by U.S.-based Boeing Co. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Alistair Smout; Editing by Douglas Busvine)