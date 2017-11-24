Malaysia's October inflation rate eases to 3.7 pct y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's annual inflation rate in October was 3.7 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, moderating from the previous month and lower than forecasts. A Reuters poll had predicted inflation at 4.00 percent, below the 4.3 percent expansion seen in September. Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 percent in March, but has since moderated. October's inflation was driven by higher fuel costs, with the transport index rising 12.1 percent from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed. Malaysia's central bank expects 2017 inflation to fall within the higher end of its projected range of 3 to 4 percent. MALAYSIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (base 2010) PERCENTAGE CHANGE Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb yr/yr 3.7 4.3 3.7 3.2 3.6 3.9 4.4 5.1 4.5 mth/mth 0.2 0.3 0.9 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1 3.9 October 2017 (percentage change year-on-year) Food, non-alcoholic beverages 4.4 Alcoholic beverages, tobacco 0.1 Clothing, footwear -0.4 Housing, water, electricity, fuels 2.4 Furnishings, household equipment 2.6 Health 2.4 Transport 12.1 Communication -0.4 Recreation services, culture 0.4 Education 1.6 Restaurants, hotels 2.7 Miscellaneous goods/services 1.2 Non-food 3.4 * For more stories on Malaysia's economy, click (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)