FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's October inflation rate eases to 3.7 pct y/y, below forecast
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Malaysia
November 24, 2017 / 4:06 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's October inflation rate eases to 3.7 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's annual inflation rate
 in October was 3.7 percent from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday, moderating from the previous month and lower than forecasts.
    A Reuters poll had predicted inflation at 4.00 percent, below the 4.3
percent expansion seen in September.
    Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 percent in March, but
has since moderated.
    October's inflation was driven by higher fuel costs, with the transport
index rising 12.1 percent from a year earlier, data from the Statistics
Department showed.
    Malaysia's central bank expects 2017 inflation to fall within the higher end
of its projected range of 3 to 4 percent.
    
    MALAYSIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (base 2010) PERCENTAGE CHANGE
           Oct    Sept   Aug   July  June  May   Apr   Mar   Feb
  yr/yr    3.7    4.3    3.7   3.2   3.6   3.9   4.4   5.1   4.5
 mth/mth   0.2    0.3    0.9   -0.1  -0.2  -0.2  -0.3  -0.1  3.9
  
    October 2017 (percentage change year-on-year)       
  Food, non-alcoholic beverages                4.4
                                            
                                                 
  Alcoholic beverages, tobacco                 0.1
                                            
  Clothing, footwear                           -0.4
                                            
  Housing, water, electricity, fuels           2.4
                                            
  Furnishings, household equipment             2.6
                                            
                                                 
  Health                                       2.4
                                            
  Transport                                    12.1
                                            
                                                 
  Communication                                -0.4
                                            
  Recreation services, culture                 0.4
                                            
                                                 
  Education                                    1.6
                                            
  Restaurants, hotels                          2.7
                                            
  Miscellaneous goods/services                 1.2
                                            
                                                 
  Non-food                                     3.4
    
 * For more stories on Malaysia's economy, click                   

 (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.