FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Sept factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, misses forecast
Sections
Featured
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Entertainment
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 9, 2017 / 4:21 AM / a day ago

Malaysia Sept factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in September expanded at a pace well below
expectations, as growth slowed across all sectors.
    Factory output grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier in
September, below the 6.1 percent annual rise forecast in a
Reuters poll.
    Industrial output was up 6.8 percent in August.
    Manufacturing output grew by only 5.7 percent year on year
in September, compared to a growth of 7.6 percent in August,
according to data from the Statistics Department.
    Growth slowed across all sub-sectors like petroleum,
chemical, rubber and plastic products, electrical and electronic
products and food, beverages and tobacco products. 
    The electricity generation sector rose 2.2 percent
year-on-year, while mining output grew 2.1 percent. 
    Malaysia's exports in September rose 14.8 percent from a
year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row,
despite strong demand for manufactured goods in China and
Europe.
    
SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)              
   
                         Sept 2017   Aug 2017
                                      yr/yr
                                      (pct) 
 Manufacturing           5.7           7.6
 Electricity             2.2           3.0
 Mining                  2.1           5.3
 *indicates revised figure          

 (Reporting by KL bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.