Malaysia's c.bank reserves edge up to $101.9 bln as of Nov 30
December 7, 2017 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's c.bank reserves edge up to $101.9 bln as of Nov 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose slightly to $101.9 billion as of
Nov. 30, from $101.5 billion on Nov. 15, the central bank said
on Thursday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                          Nov 30  Nov 15    Oct 31   Oct 13
 Total gross              101.9   101.5     101.5    101.4
 international reserves                              
 Foreign currency         95.4    95.0      95.0     94.7
 reserves                                            
 IMF reserves position    0.8     0.8       0.8      0.8
 SDRs                     1.2     1.2       1.2      1.2
 Gold                     1.5     1.5       1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets     3.0     3.0       3.0      3.2
 
($1 = 4.0850 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
