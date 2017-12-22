Malaysia's c.bank reserves edge up to $102.2 bln as of Dec 15

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $102.2 billion as of Dec. 15, from $101.9 billion as of Nov. 30, the central bank said on Friday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Dec 15 Nov 30 Nov 15 Oct 31 Total gross international reserves 102.2 101.9 101.5 101.5 Foreign currency reserves 95.7 95.4 95.0 95.0 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)