FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's c.bank reserves edge up to $102.2 bln as of Dec 15
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 4 days ago

Malaysia's c.bank reserves edge up to $102.2 bln as of Dec 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $102.2 billion as of Dec. 15,
from $101.9 billion as of Nov. 30, the central bank said on
Friday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                                     Dec 15   Nov 30   Nov 15  Oct 31
 Total gross international reserves  102.2    101.9    101.5   101.5
 Foreign currency reserves           95.7     95.4     95.0    95.0
 IMF reserves position               0.8      0.8      0.8     0.8
 SDRs                                1.2      1.2      1.2     1.2
 Gold                                1.5      1.5      1.5     1.5
 Other reserve assets                3.0      3.0      3.0     3.0
 

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.