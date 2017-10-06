FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's c.bank reserves rise to $101.2 bln as of Sept 29
October 6, 2017

Malaysia's c.bank reserves rise to $101.2 bln as of Sept 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $101.2 billion as of Sept. 29,
from $100.8 billion on Sept. 15, the central bank said on
Friday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said reserves were sufficient to
finance 7.6 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                          Sept 29   Sept 15  Aug 30   Aug 15
 Total gross              101.2     100.8    100.5    100.4
 international reserves                               
 Foreign currency         94.8      94.3     94.0     93.9
 reserves                                             
 IMF reserves position    0.8       0.8      0.8      0.8
 SDRs                     1.2       1.2      1.2      1.2
 Gold                     1.5       1.5      1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets     2.9       3.0      3.0      3.0
 
($1 = 4.2355 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

