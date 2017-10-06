Malaysia's c.bank reserves rise to $101.2 bln as of Sept 29

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $101.2 billion as of Sept. 29, from $100.8 billion on Sept. 15, the central bank said on Friday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said reserves were sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Sept 29 Sept 15 Aug 30 Aug 15 Total gross 101.2 100.8 100.5 100.4 international reserves Foreign currency 94.8 94.3 94.0 93.9 reserves IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 2.9 3.0 3.0 3.0 ($1 = 4.2355 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)