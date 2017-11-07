FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's c.bank reserves up marginally at $101.5 bln as of Oct 31
November 7, 2017 / 7:02 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's c.bank reserves up marginally at $101.5 bln as of Oct 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves inched up to $101.5 billion as of Oct.
31, from $101.4 billion on Oct 13, the central bank said on
Tuesday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.6 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                          Oct 31   Oct 13  Sept 29   Sept 15
 Total gross              101.5    101.4   101.2     100.8
 international reserves                              
 Foreign currency         95.0     94.7    94.8      94.3
 reserves                                            
 IMF reserves position    0.8      0.8     0.8       0.8
 SDRs                     1.2      1.2     1.2       1.2
 Gold                     1.5      1.5     1.5       1.5
 Other reserve assets     3.0      3.2     2.9       3.0
 
 ($1 = 4.2355 ringgit)

 (Reporting by KL Bureau; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

