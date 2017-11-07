Malaysia's c.bank reserves up marginally at $101.5 bln as of Oct 31

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves inched up to $101.5 billion as of Oct. 31, from $101.4 billion on Oct 13, the central bank said on Tuesday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Oct 31 Oct 13 Sept 29 Sept 15 Total gross 101.5 101.4 101.2 100.8 international reserves Foreign currency 95.0 94.7 94.8 94.3 reserves IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.2 2.9 3.0 ($1 = 4.2355 ringgit) (Reporting by KL Bureau; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)