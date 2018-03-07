Malaysia's cenbank reserves edge up to $103.7 bln as of Feb 28

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $103.7 billion as of Feb. 28 from $103.6 billion as of Feb. 15, the central bank said on Wednesday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.2 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Feb 28 Feb 15 Jan 30 Jan 15 Total gross international 103.7 103.6 103.7 103.0 reserves Foreign currency reserves 97.1 97.0 97.1 96.3 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.2 (Reporting by KL Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)