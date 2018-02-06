Malaysia's cenbank reserves edge up to $103.7 bln as of Jan 30

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose slightly to $103.7 billion as of Jan. 30, up from $103.0 billion as of Jan. 15, the central bank said on Tuesday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.2 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Jan 30 Jan 15 Dec 29 Dec 15 Total gross international 103.7 103.0 102.4 102.2 reserves Foreign currency reserves 97.1 96.3 96.0 95.7 IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.1 3.2 2.9 3.0 ($1 = 3.9150 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)