Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $102.4 bln as of Dec 29
January 5, 2018 / 7:04 AM / 2 days ago

Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $102.4 bln as of Dec 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $102.4 billion as of Dec. 29,
from $102.2 billion as of Dec. 15, the central bank said on
Friday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.2 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Dec 29   Dec 15   Nov 30  Nov 15
 Total gross international   102.4    102.2    101.9   101.5
 reserves                                              
 Foreign currency reserves   96.0     95.7     95.4    95.0
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8     0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2     1.2
 Gold                        1.5      1.5      1.5     1.5
 Other reserve assets        2.9      3.0      3.0     3.0
 
($1 = 3.9925 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

