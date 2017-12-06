FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
December 6, 2017 / 4:02 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's October export growth at 18.9 pct y/y, above f'cast

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Oct exports +18.9 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +18.5 pct
    * Oct imports +20.9 pct y/y vs poll forecast +20.4 pct
    * Trade surplus 10.6 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 10.4 bln rgt

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's October exports rose 18.9 percent
from a year earlier, snapping a two-month streak of slowing annual growth on the
back of higher demand for manufactured and mining goods.    
    Export growth was above the 18.5 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll,
and up from September' 14.8 percent growth.
    Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports for most of 2017 so far,
peaking at 32.5 percent in May.
    Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for over 80 percent of
Malaysia's total exports, were up 19.5 percent from a year earlier in October,
data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Most of the
manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products.
    Shipments of mining goods rose 27.3 percent from a year earlier, the data
showed.
    Imports in October grew 20.9 percent from a year earlier, versus the 15.2
percent growth posted in September. 
    October's trade surplus widened to 10.6 billion ringgit ($2.61 billion), up
from 8.6 billion ringgit in September.
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency has been one of
Asia's best performers, strengthening nearly 10 percent so far this year.
    Exports to China remained robust, rising 20.5 percent from a year earlier,
led by higher demand for commodities products including liquefied natural gas,
petroleum and rubber products.
    Shipments to the United States grew 13.8 percent, while exports to the
European Union rose 9.3 percent.
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
                Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June    May     Apr     Mar
   Exports      82.4    78.3    82.2    78.6    73.1    79.4    74.0   82.6
                                                                       
     y/y%       18.9    14.8    21.5    30.9     10     32.5    20.6   24.1
   Imports      71.9    69.7    72.4    70.6    63.2    73.9    65.2   77.2
                                                                       
     y/y%       20.9    15.2    22.6    21.8    3.7     30.4    24.7   39.4
   Balance      10.6    8.6     9.9     8.03    9.88    5.49    8.75   5.41
                                                                       
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Oct 2017       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               31.1         37.7        16.9
 Electronic Products                             
 Petroleum products          6.2         7.5         21.4
 Chemicals and               5.9         7.2         17.5
 chemicals products                              
                                                 
 Palm oil & Palm-based       5.0         6.1         7.9
 products                                        
                                                 
 Manufactures of metal       3.4         4.1         38.0
 Liquefied natural gas       2.9         3.5         6.3
                                                 
 Machinery                   3.2         3.9         14.3
 Optical and                 3.1         3.8         20.3
 scientific equipment                            
 Rubber products             2.2         2.7         30.6
 Crude oil                   2.9         3.5         62.9
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                   Oct 2017       % of      % change    
                                                  
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago
                                                  
 China               11.5         14.0          20.5
 Singapore           11.3         13.7          16.1
 USA                 8.0           9.7          13.8
 Japan               5.9           7.2          20.4
 Thailand            4.9           5.9          30.2
 
($1 = 4.0660 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
