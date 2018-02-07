UPDATE 1-Malaysia's December exports growth slows, below forecast

* Dec exports +4.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +12.4 pct * Dec imports +7.9 pct y/y vs poll forecast +13.4 pct * Trade surplus 7.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 9.7 bln rgt (Adds details, table, bullets) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose at a much slower annual pace for a second consecutive month in December, government data showed on Wednesday, as commodity prices and shipment volumes fell. Exports expanded 4.7 percent in December from a year earlier, widely missing the 12.4 percent growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and falling sharply from November's 14.4 percent growth. Malaysia recorded double-digit growth in exports throughout 2017, except in June and December. December's export growth was driven by higher shipments of electrical and electronic products, liquefied natural gas and crude oil, data from the statistics department showed. Shipments of palm oil and palm oil-based products, however, fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. Import growth was 7.9 percent in December, sharply down from the 15.2 percent expansion posted in November. Imports of capital goods rose, but those of intermediate goods and consumption goods declined 0.7 and 2.6 percent respectively. Trade surplus in December narrowed to 7.3 billion ringgit ($1.87 billion) from 10 billion ringgit in the previous month. Malaysia's total trade surged 19.4 percent to 1.8 trillion ringgit ($460.36 billion) in 2017, its best performance in 13 years, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency was one of Asia's best performers last year, strengthening about 12 percent. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Exports 79.3 83.5 82.4 78.3 82.2 78.6 73.1 79.4 y/y% 4.7 14.4 18.9 14.8 21.5 30.9 10 32.5 Imports 72.1 73.6 71.9 69.7 72.4 70.6 63.2 73.9 y/y% 7.9 15.2 20.9 15.2 22.6 21.8 3.7 30.4 Balance 7.3 10.0 10.6 8.6 9.9 8.03 9.88 5.49 MAIN EXPORTS Dec 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 28.7 36.2 6.2 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.1 7.7 6.2 Chemicals and 6.0 7.6 6.8 chemicals products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.0 5.1 -8.6 products Manufactures of metal 3.4 4.3 17.0 Liquefied natural gas 4.7 5.1 4.8 Machinery 3.2 4.0 4.7 Optical and 2.8 3.6 5.5 scientific equipment Rubber products 2.1 2.7 3.5 Crude oil 2.7 3.4 6.9 EXPORT MARKETS Dec 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.5 14.5 12.8 Singapore 10.6 13.3 -3.3 USA 7.0 8.8 -3.1 Japan 6.4 8.1 5.8 Thailand 4.0 5.1 -3.9 ($1 = 3.9100 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)