FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Offshore ringgit trade is against Malaysia's policy - c.bank
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 9, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 2 months ago

Offshore ringgit trade is against Malaysia's policy - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank said on Wednesday the introduction of ringgit futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange and the Intercontinental Exchange and its offshore trading is inconsistent with Malaysia’s policies.

In November, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) stepped in to discourage ringgit trade in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, as the Malaysian currency languished as Asia’s worst performer in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election win.

BNM later announced in December new measures to boost liquidity and domestic trade of the ringgit, steps that the central bank said have helped stabilise the currency.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.