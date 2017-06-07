FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Foreign ownership of Malaysian bonds up by $2.4 bln in May
#Banking and Financial News
June 7, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 2 months ago

Foreign ownership of Malaysian bonds up by $2.4 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Malaysian debt securities and sharia-compliant sukuk rose by 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.37 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Foreign holdings of debt securities and sukuk rose to 195.1 billion ringgit last month from 185.0 billion ringgit in April, Bank Negara Malaysia said on its website.

May's rise was the second straight monthly increase in foreign holdings, which had been in decline since November, when foreign ownership began to fall because of the central bank's crackdown on offshore trading in ringgit.

$1 = 4.2680 ringgit Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Eric Meijer

