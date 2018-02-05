CORRECTED-Malaysian Jan crude price rises to three-year high

(Corrects prices of Tapis, Dulang and Bintulu in table, and company identification code in paragraph 3.) SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The official selling price (OSP) of a basket of January-loading Malaysian crude oil grades has been set at $73.53 a barrel, the highest since January 2015, Reuters calculations showed on Thursday. The January price for flagship Labuan rose $4.99 per barrel from the previous month. Petronas sets the OSP benchmark based on the spot differentials to dated Brent for the four grades - Labuan, Miri, Kikeh and Kimanis. The Malaysian crude benchmark mechanism was launched in January 2014, and updated to include the Kimanis crude grade starting January 2017. Here are the OSPs for the Malaysian grades: PETRONAS 2017-2018 TERM PRICES (INCLUDES "P" ADJUSTMENT) JAN DEC NOV LABUAN 73.53 68.54 67.12 MIRI 73.53 68.54 67.12 KIKEH 73.53 68.54 67.12 KIMANIS 73.53 68.54 67.12 TAPIS 71.93 66.94 65.52 DULANG 73.13 68.14 66.72 BINTULU 71.93 66.94 65.52 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan Editing by Sunil Nair)