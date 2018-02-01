FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Financials
February 1, 2018 / 4:08 AM / a day ago

Malaysian Jan crude price rises to three-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The official selling price of a
basket of January-loading Malaysian crude oil grades OSP/MY has
been set at $73.53 a barrel, the highest since January 2015,
Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.
    The January price for flagship Labuan rose $4.99 per barrel
from the previous month.
    Petronas            sets the benchmark based on the spot
differentials to dated Brent for the four grades - Labuan, Miri,
Kikeh and Kimanis.
    The Malaysian crude benchmark mechanism was launched in
January 2014, and updated to include the Kimanis crude grade
starting January 2017.
    
Here are the OSPs for the Malaysian grades:
    
PETRONAS 2017 TERM PRICES (INCLUDES "P" ADJUSTMENT)
           JAN       DEC    NOV
 LABUAN    73.53     68.54  67.12
 MIRI      73.53     68.54  67.12
 KIKEH     73.53     68.54  67.12
 KIMANIS   73.53     68.54  67.12
 TAPIS     75.13     66.94  65.52
 DULANG    73.93     68.14  66.72
 BINTULU   75.13     66.94  65.52
        

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.