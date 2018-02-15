UPDATE 1-Malaysia to export fewer Kimanis cargoes in April - sources

(Adds loading dates of cargoes) SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - * Malaysia will export 10 Kimanis crude cargoes in April, down two cargoes from the previous month, several trade sources said on Thursday, based on the monthly loading programme for the grade * Malaysia's Petronas has four cargoes while Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips will have two cargoes each, the sources said. * Petroleum Brunei and Murphy Oil will have a cargo each, the sources added. DATE VOLUME SELLER April 3-7 600KB ConocoPhillips April 6-10 600KB Shell April 8-12 600KB Petronas April 11-15 600KB PetroBrunei April 14-18 600KB Petronas April 16-20 600KB ConocoPhillips April 19-23 600KB Shell April 22-26 600KB Petronas April 24-28 600KB Murphy Oil April 28-May 2 600KB Petronas (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by Christian Schmollinger)