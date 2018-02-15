FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 15, 2018 / 4:39 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia to export fewer Kimanis cargoes in April - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Adds loading dates of cargoes)
    SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - 
    * Malaysia will export 10 Kimanis crude cargoes in April,
down two
cargoes from the previous month, several trade sources said on
Thursday, based on the monthly loading programme for the grade
    * Malaysia's Petronas            has four cargoes while
Royal
Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips will have two
cargoes each, the sources said.
    * Petroleum Brunei and Murphy Oil will have a cargo
each,
the sources added.     

 DATE              VOLUME   SELLER
 April 3-7         600KB    ConocoPhillips
 April 6-10        600KB    Shell
 April 8-12        600KB    Petronas
 April 11-15       600KB    PetroBrunei
 April 14-18       600KB    Petronas
 April 16-20       600KB    ConocoPhillips
 April 19-23       600KB    Shell
 April 22-26       600KB    Petronas
 April 24-28       600KB    Murphy Oil
 April 28-May 2    600KB    Petronas
 

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan
Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.