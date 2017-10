KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PCG) said on Monday it has sold 50 percent of a polymers unit to Saudi Aramco’s wholly owned subsidiary, Aramco Overseas Holdings Coöperatief U.A. for $900 million.

Aramco Overseas will take on 50 percent of loans held by PRPC Polymers, the chemical manufacturer said in a statement.