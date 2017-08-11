FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Malaysia's 1MDB says $350 mln paid to Abu Dhabi for debt deal
August 11, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 3 days ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Malaysia's 1MDB says $350 mln paid to Abu Dhabi for debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects remittance to $350 mln in headline, paragraph 1 after 1MDB clarifies)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 (Reuters) - State fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has remitted the equivalent of $350 million to Abu Dhabi's government-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), it said on Friday.

"All funds paid to IPIC are from proceeds of the ongoing rationalisation programme," 1MDB said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi this week extended a deadline for the troubled Malaysian fund to make a $603 million debt payment, provided at least $310 million was paid by Aug. 12.

The balance of the payment obligation to IPIC was now due on August 31, 1MDB added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Richard Pullin and Clarence Fernandez)

