ABIDJAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen overran a military camp near Timbuktu in northern Mali early on Saturday, killing at least 14 soldiers, two army officers said.

“Around 6 a.m. (0600 GMT), unidentified armed men attacked the post in Soumpi. The provisional toll is 14 dead, 17 wounded and two enemies killed. The search is still on for those missing,” one of the sources said. (Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Potter)