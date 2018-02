ABIDJAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mali has launched a seven-year, 150 billion CFA franc ($285 million) Islamic sukuk bond, according to an announcement published on Monday in state-owned Fraternite Matin newspaper.

The bond will be sold through Feb. 16 in units of 10,000 CFA francs at an interest rate of 6.25 percent, the statement said. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet)