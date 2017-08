DAKAR, July 26 (Reuters) - Two German peacekeepers were killed when their military helicopter assigned to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) crashed on Wednesday, the mission and the German defence ministry said.

"The crew consisted of two U.N. peacekeepers aboard and both unfortunately were killed," MINUSMA said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Farge and by Andrea Shalal in Berlin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)