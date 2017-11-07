FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mallinckrodt slumps as Achtar drug sales disappoint
November 7, 2017 / 1:32 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mallinckrodt slumps as Achtar drug sales disappoint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Mallinckrodt Plc were down about 9 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday after the drugmaker reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt mainly by weak sales of its Acthar drug.

Acthar gel, which is used to treat infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis, brought in sales of $308.7 million, missing consensus estimate of $326.6 million, according to Stifel.

Mallinckrodt has been under pressure as it faces scrutiny over the pricey gel, while its respiratory treatment Inomax faces looming competition after a ruling invalidated some of the drug’s patents in September.

The company also warned that Acthar sales are likely to fall sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Total net sales were $739.9 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, missing analysts’ estimates of $811.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 8.6 percent at $28.45 in premarket trading. The stock has been down about 37 percent this year. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
