REFILE-Mallinckrodt settles U.S. opioid drug probe for $35 million
July 11, 2017 / 7:03 PM / a month ago

REFILE-Mallinckrodt settles U.S. opioid drug probe for $35 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix slug)

July 11 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc, one of the largest manufacturers of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, will pay $35 million to resolve allegations that the company failed to report suspicious drug orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The deal marked a record settlement of claims that a drugmaker failed to properly notify the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious orders for drugs such as oxycodone, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

