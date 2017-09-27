FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mandarin Oriental says Hong Kong hotel offers too low for sale; shares drop 30 pct
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 4:42 AM / in 22 days

Mandarin Oriental says Hong Kong hotel offers too low for sale; shares drop 30 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mandarin Oriental International Ltd on Wednesday said it will not sell The Excelsior hotel for the time being as bids for one of Hong Kong’s most anticipated commercial real estate sales this year were too low, sending its stock down 30 percent.

The Excelsior is in the Causeway Bay shopping district overlooking Victoria Harbour, located on Lot No.1 - the first plot of land sold at auction after Hong Kong became a British Colony in 1841. Local media have reported its value at up to HK$34.2 billion ($4.4 billion).

“As the proposals have not provided the basis for the sale of the property at the current time, the company is continuing to review all options, including those that may result in redevelopment of the property into a commercial building,” Mandarin Oriental said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined to disclose the number or size of bids received, citing confidentiality.

Shares of Mandarin Oriental tumbled as much as 32 percent to S$1.89 ($1.39) in Wednesday morning trade. Shares of its parent, trading company Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, were flat.

$1 = 1.3555 Singapore dollars Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.