FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MOVES-Man Group appoints Steven Desmyter head of responsible investment
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 20, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Man Group appoints Steven Desmyter head of responsible investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.

Desmyter, who is head of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, will continue in his current role, the company said.

In his new position, Desmyter will serve the clients' interest in incorporating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations in the investment decision-making process, the company said.

He will also chair Man Group's responsible investment committee. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.