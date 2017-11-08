FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian insurer Manulife's 3rd qtr earnings beat market view
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 8, 2017 / 10:20 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Canadian insurer Manulife's 3rd qtr earnings beat market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported third quarter results which were ahead of expectations, driven in part by strong growth from its Asian business.

Manulife said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$0.53 in the third quarter to Sept. 30, compared with C$0.49 in the same period the year before.

Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$0.52, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.