FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Canada's Manulife's 2nd-quarter earnings beat market forecasts
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 9, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 4 days ago

Canada's Manulife's 2nd-quarter earnings beat market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter results that were ahead of market expectations, driven in part by strong growth from its Asian business.

The company reported core earnings of C$1.17 billion ($922 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$833 million, or 40 cents a share the year before.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 55 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 1.2696 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.