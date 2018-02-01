Marathon Petroleum's profit surges on $1.5 bln gain from tax law

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. independent refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a huge jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a $1.5 billion gain from the recent changes to the U.S. tax law and higher refining margins.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.02 billion, or $4.09 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $227 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income rose to $21.24 billion from $17.28 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)