FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Marathon Petroleum to pay $86 mln to settle Texas fire lawsuits
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 3 days ago

Marathon Petroleum to pay $86 mln to settle Texas fire lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it would pay $86 million to settle lawsuits that allege injuries due to a January 2016 fire at its Galveston Bay, Texas refinery.

The company recorded an $86 million charge in its second-quarter earnings statements as a result. On a per-share basis, the charge was about 10 cents.

The charge was higher than the $40 million or 5 cents per share Marathon last week said it would incur as a result of the expected settlement. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.