Singapore's Marco Polo signs deals to raise up to $44 mln

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine Ltd, a struggling marine logistics firm, said it signed conditional agreements with several investors to raise total funds of up to S$60 million ($44 million) as part of its debt restructuring exercise.

The investors include the private investment vehicle of David Teo, a founder of food and drink maker Super Group that was acquired by JAB Holding, and Lim Chap Huat, chairman of Singapore-listed Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd.