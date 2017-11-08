FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Marco Polo signs deals to raise up to $44 mln
November 8, 2017

Singapore's Marco Polo signs deals to raise up to $44 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine Ltd, a struggling marine logistics firm, said it signed conditional agreements with several investors to raise total funds of up to S$60 million ($44 million) as part of its debt restructuring exercise.

The investors include the private investment vehicle of David Teo, a founder of food and drink maker Super Group that was acquired by JAB Holding, and Lim Chap Huat, chairman of Singapore-listed Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd.

$1 = 1.3628 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair

