FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss helicopter maker plans $154 mln capital increase -source
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 13, 2017 / 7:29 AM / in 8 days

Swiss helicopter maker plans $154 mln capital increase -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Marenco Swiss Helicopter plans to raise 150 million Swiss francs ($154 million) in fresh capital as it gears up to deliver its carbon-fibre aircraft to customers starting in 2019, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The helicopter maker wants a share of the single-engine light helicopter market served by Airbus, Textron’s Bell Helicopter, Lockheed-Martin’s Sikorsky and Italy’s Leonardo.

Rothschild is advising Marenco, the source said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.