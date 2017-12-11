FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marine Harvest: Norway regulator again rejects "Donut" fish farm volume plan
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 11, 2017 / 7:59 AM / a day ago

Marine Harvest: Norway regulator again rejects "Donut" fish farm volume plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has again turned down fish farmer Marine Harvest’s application for farming volumes related to its experimental “Marine Donut” concept

* So-called development licenses are an effort to spur long-term growth in the Norwegian salmon business and prevent the spread of sea lice, a parasite, which today hampers growth

* The regulator only wants to allow a volume of 1,100 tonnes for the Donut concept, while the company had applied for a permit to farm 5,140 tonnes

* The company’s complaint will now move to the Ministry of Industry and Fisheries for further processing, the regulator added Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.